Kanye West reportedly had an affair with Mr. Pokora’s wife

Posted on September 27, 2021 at 3:25 p.m. through Ben

To believe that the divorce between Kanye west and Kim Kardashian is ultimately much more motivated than expected. It seems that Ye has among other things made infidelities to his future ex-wife with Christina Milian.

Kanye West unfaithful during his marriage?

They may have married in 2014, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would have seen their union marred by the infidelities of the first. According to a certain Jasmine Brand, Kanye would have boasted in 2016, during his tour Saint Pablo Tour, having slept with Christina milian, who now shares Mr. Pokora’s life. Ye would have made this confession in the middle of the backstage, without giving the slightest date, when discussing with his team: ” Kanye let go of everything during this exchange, the only witnesses of which are the members of his team. He confessed to cheating on Kim, he was panicked, and he will admit in the wake of having slept with Christina Milian. He said that sex with her was great, and that things would have happened briefly after a night out at a club. He didn’t go into too much detail, but did mention Nick Cannon [en couple avec Milian entre 2003 et 2005] and bro code, as if he wanted it not to be known. He looked like it was a thing of the past, but he wanted to share his secrets, he was really agitated. […] No one knows if Kim is aware that they slept together. “

For its part, the media The Sun evokes West’s infidelity with a famous singer while Kim recovered from giving birth to their son. And the circle is complete ?