“Karine Le Marchand was reluctant to participate in the show”

Vincent le Provençal, one of the eleven farmers of season 16 of L’amour est dans le pré, reconsidered his participation in the M6 show and notably evokes Karine Le Marchand’s initial reluctance towards him.
This Monday evening, from 9:05 p.m., M6 will broadcast the fifth of Love is in the meadow. On the program, an extraordinary speed dating but also the continuation of the stays on the farm, in particular with Vincent le Provençal, the horse breeder who invited to his home two young suitors, Natacha and Hafsa. The 40-year-old confided in TV Mag and returns in particular to the reasons which pushed him to register for the show. “I liked this program, I found that there was an enhancement of agricultural activities and especially great stories. I thought to myself that maybe it could allow me more to target someone who corresponds to my life because, until then, I took the wrong wagon“he explains.
“Karine Le Marchand said that I didn’t need them to find someone”
An observation that did not initially share Karine Le Marchand, the host of the show. “She was reluctant to participate in the show. She said I was pretty good looking and didn’t need them to find someone. I’m not saying the opposite either, I could have found without the program but it allowed me to have a different approach and to meet perhaps more the right people.“says Vincent, who has since become friends with the host,”she got to know me, she saw who I was. We spent time together and she has become a friend I can count on. Everything that has been said lately is absurd. He is a very considerate person, always good advice, kind. I love it.“
Vincent always receives a lot of messages
Vincent is the farmer who received the most mail this season. After an important sorting, the production forwarded to him the 1000 letters he received. But even today, while the broadcast of the program is not over, the attractive quadra continues to receive a lot of messages: “On my social networks and on my phone I had more than 2000 messages. Even today, people do not know if I am in a relationship or not, I get about fifty a day, it never stops. At first I found it flattering because we are not used to having so much attention. These are very nice words, but I don’t really have time to read them all. There are many…”.
Regarding his remarks that some have judged as being macho towards his young contenders, Vincent prefers to kick in touch. “I don’t pay attention to all that anymore, it doesn’t affect me. Most important is what I think. I am someone who has education and who respects people. You will see over the course of the adventure that I am not a person who belittles others“confides the breeder whom you will find again this evening in Love is in the meadow.