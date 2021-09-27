Kate Middleton and Prince William grilled in the middle of a family picnic … without security!

Who Said Crowned Heads Are Not Like Other People? Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, are in any case eager for simplicity. On Sunday September 26, 2021, the couple actually enjoyed a small family brunch, accompanied by the children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6 and Prince Louis, 3, on the picnic table. wood from a pub in Norfolk, North London. The clan dog, an adorable black spaniel, was also present.





There was no security around them

In this real motorway rest area, the family feasted on packets of crisps and burgers. “It was amazing how down to earth they were, tells a witness of this rural scene to the newspaper The Sun. It would have been easy not to notice them, to just think that they were just any other family. They were laughing, chatting and clearly having a good time. I imagine they ate outside because it was easier for the kids. There was no security around them they were chilling out like anybody else. There was a particularly touching moment when one of the children got upset because his food was too hot. William quickly reassured him and fixed the situation. It was fantastic to attend.“