Kate Moss and daughter Lila march together for Fendi and Versace

Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace paraded on Saturday to present the Fendi and Versace collection.

Lila Grace walks – literally – in her mother’s footsteps. Kate Moss and her 18-year-old daughter both walked the catwalk to showcase the Fendi and Versace collaboration on Saturday during Milan Fashion Week. The young model wore a high-cut swimsuit and a jacket reinforced at the shoulders, while the legendary 47-year-old supermodel paraded with a black dress, open at the chest, and a patterned jacket.

Beyond bringing together two generations of the Moss family, the event merged two emblematic brands of Italian luxury. Kim Jones and Donatella Versace, artistic directors of Fendi and Versace respectively, have imagined a series of absolutely unique silhouettes where the baroque prints that make Versace’s reputation are superimposed on the Fendi monogram. Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Amber Valletta and Naomi Campbell also walked for “Fendace”.





“I will support her in whatever she wants to do”

It was not the first time that the mother-daughter duo paraded on the same podium. The two women had presented part of Fendi’s haute couture collection in January 2021. Lila Grace has also made a few solo appearances, including one for designer Richard Quinn during London Fashion Week a few days ago, but also for Miu Miu in October 2020.

In 2018, Kate Moss explained to American television that she would encourage her daughter to embark on a career in fashion. “I will support her of course. I will support her in whatever she wants to do, ”she said.