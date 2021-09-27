Kena Bridge of Spirits PS4 and PS5: The must-have independent production of the year?

Here is our opinion in a few minutes on Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the new creation of the independent American studio Ember Lab. Promising a polished artistic direction, a memorable and touching world as well as a dynamic gameplay, it goes without saying that Kena was expected at the turn. But have the promises been kept?

Kena: Bridge of Spirits offers a very special adventure, built on bases relatively already seen. We are here on a third person action-adventure game in which the beautiful part is given to the exploration of a semi-open world and the discovery of new powers. All this is obviously sprinkled here and there with little puzzles and fights. With this starting premise, one can wonder if the originality is still present and if the gameplay and mechanics of Kena are inspired.

Whether it is or not, to say the least, is that Kena’s universe is extremely selling. Without even revealing a lot of information on its scenario before its release, the software had already seduced by its settings and the magic they conveyed. The question now is to know if these environments are varied and if they give us time to appreciate them, for example by offering hidden paths to take to discover secrets.





Kena: Bridge of Spirits was released on September 21 on PC, PS4 and PS5, meaning that the PS4 version has also been tested and all you have to do is find out in video what it is!

