More

    KJ Apa (Riverdale) becomes a dad! His partner gave birth to their first child

    Entertainment


    Riverdale actor KJ Apa is the happy dad of a little boy born a few days ago. It is his companion, Clara Berry who announced the good news on Instagram.

    Pink notebook for the big family of Riverdale. Actor KJ Apa has become a dad for the first time! Indeed, it is his companion, Clara Berry who announced the good news, this Sunday, September 26 on Instagram. Fans of the actor and the French top model were able to discover a touching shot, of the little hand of the newborn, in that of his mother. “Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born September 23. He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest now to have two men in my life, who fill my heart with this immense gigantic cosmic love”, she wrote in the caption of this shot.

    Actor KJ Apa is therefore the happy daddy of a little boy, named Sasha. A happy news that has been greeted by many French celebrities such as Flora Coquerel, Ari Fournier or Pauline Tantot. Parents in heaven who had also announced the pregnancy of Clara Berry last May. Indeed, it is his darling who had posted a photo of his companion with in comments these few words: “By the way, she’s pregnant”. Clara Berry had corrected it: “We are”. Happy news for the couple.

    A new being in the family

    The actor and the model are considered one of the most chic couples of the moment, they who met in 2019 before formalizing their romance in February 2020. The two lovebirds then took the steps step by step, starting by moving together in a brand new apartment in Vancouver. A choice which is not trivial since the place of their residence is near the series Riverdale. From now on, the family is growing and their family cocoon welcomes a new little being, named Sasha. A new life for both parents!

    Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge

    © FAMEFLYNET

    2/12 –

    KJ Apa
    Actor KJ Apa has become a dad for the first time!

    © FAMEFLYNET

    3/12 –

    KJ Apa
    Indeed, it is his companion, Clara Berry who announced the good news, this Sunday, September 26 on Instagram.

    © FAMEFLYNET

    4/12 –

    KJ Apa
    Fans of the actor and the French top model were able to discover a touching shot, of the little hand of the newborn, in that of his mother

    © Instagram

    5/12 –

    Clara Berry
    “Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born September 23. He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest now to have two men in my life, who fill my heart with this immense gigantic cosmic love”

    © Backgrid USA


    6/12 –

    KJ Apa
    The actor KJ Apa is therefore the happy father of a little boy, named Sasha.

    © Instagram

    7/12 –

    Clara Berry
    A happy news that has been greeted by many French celebrities such as Flora Coquerel, Ari Fournier or Pauline Tantot

    © Instagram

    8/12 –

    Clara Berry
    Parents in heaven who had also announced the pregnancy of Clara Berry last May

    © Instagram

    9/12 –

    Clara Berry
    Indeed, it is his darling who had posted a photo of his companion with in comments these few words: “By the way, she is pregnant”

    © Agency

    10/12 –

    KJ Apa
    Clara Berry had corrected him then: “We are”. Happy news for the couple

    © Agency

    11/12 –

    KJ Apa
    The actor and the model are considered one of the most chic couples of the moment, they who met in 2019 before formalizing their romance in February 2020

    © Backgrid UK

    12/12 –

    KJ Apa
    From now on, the family is growing and their family cocoon welcomes a new little being, named Sasha. A new life for both parents!


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlePlayStation Plus: Sports and combat to accompany Hell Let Loose in October?
    Next articleWin More Money At The Horse Races By As An Informed Consumer

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC