KJ Apa (Riverdale) becomes a dad! His partner gave birth to their first child

Riverdale actor KJ Apa is the happy dad of a little boy born a few days ago. It is his companion, Clara Berry who announced the good news on Instagram.

Pink notebook for the big family of Riverdale. Actor KJ Apa has become a dad for the first time! Indeed, it is his companion, Clara Berry who announced the good news, this Sunday, September 26 on Instagram. Fans of the actor and the French top model were able to discover a touching shot, of the little hand of the newborn, in that of his mother. “Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born September 23. He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest now to have two men in my life, who fill my heart with this immense gigantic cosmic love”, she wrote in the caption of this shot.

Actor KJ Apa is therefore the happy daddy of a little boy, named Sasha. A happy news that has been greeted by many French celebrities such as Flora Coquerel, Ari Fournier or Pauline Tantot. Parents in heaven who had also announced the pregnancy of Clara Berry last May. Indeed, it is his darling who had posted a photo of his companion with in comments these few words: “By the way, she’s pregnant”. Clara Berry had corrected it: “We are”. Happy news for the couple.

A new being in the family

The actor and the model are considered one of the most chic couples of the moment, they who met in 2019 before formalizing their romance in February 2020. The two lovebirds then took the steps step by step, starting by moving together in a brand new apartment in Vancouver. A choice which is not trivial since the place of their residence is near the series Riverdale. From now on, the family is growing and their family cocoon welcomes a new little being, named Sasha. A new life for both parents!

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge