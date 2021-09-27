Kombouaré, a rebound in sight after the ball?

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the most expensive transfers

While FC Nantes remained on a series of two consecutive victories in Ligue 1, the coach of the Canaries, Antoine Kombouaré, decided to change the system to face the Stade de Reims this Sunday, by aligning a 4-3- 3. An astonishing tactical choice which did not bear fruit since the FCN lost (3-1).

But for Emmanuel Merceron, Antoine Kombouaré will know how to question himself after this ball. ‘FC Nantes descends violently from its little cloud. Antoine Kombouaré was wrong, what is good with this coach is that it will be questioned by everyone this week, including him. It’s still difficult to understand to change the system after so many goals scored, and with a team that is still mentally fragile. But I clearly think he will be able to bounce back, “said the insider on his Twitter account.

