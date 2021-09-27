Laeticia, Johnny Hallyday’s wife, will soon travel to Kabylia

After 23 years of living together with the famous French rocker who died in 2017, Laeticia Hallyday has found love with the Franco-Algerian actor and director Jalil Lespert. The couple, long spied on by the paparazzi, now appears in public. Better yet, Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert should soon take a romantic trip to Kabylia, the region of origin of the director’s mother.

Laetitia Hallyday will soon travel to Kabylia

In an interview with Paris Match magazine on September 25, Laeticia Halliday and Jalil Lespert spoke at length about their married life, their respective families as well as their plans for the future. During this interview, the former wife of Johny Hallyday affirms that his new companion Jalil Lespert has still not honored one of his promises: That of visiting Kabylia, native region of the director’s mother. To the question of the journalist from Paris Match, “ and the Lespert pilgrimage, through which places does it pass? “Laeticia Hallyday answers:” It would be good if he took me to Kabylia, it’s a promise we made “.





” With the health crisis, it is difficult to envisage it for the moment. But we’ll go, that’s for sure. In the meantime, Laetitia met my family where I grew up: between the Parisian suburbs and Ménilmontant », Explains for his part Jalil Lespert, the companion of Laetitia. ” Jalil and I have common values ​​and dreams “Says Laeticia Hallyday. ” We are both Mediterranean, and we share a real family spirit », Adds his companion

Who is Jalil Lespert, Laetitia Hallyday’s companion?

Jalil Lespert, born May 11, 1976 in Paris, is a Franco-Algerian actor and director. Son of actor Jean Lespert, born in 1942 in Rosny sous Bois and of Farida Azi, a lawyer of Algerian origin, born in 1948, in Palestro in Bouira, in Kabylia.

Jalil Lespert is the ambassador of the NGO Plan International (children’s rights in developing countries). In 2016, Jalil Lespert was a member of the jury of the 2016 Dinard British Film Festival.

He has three children: Kahina Lespert born on November 6, 2010 from her relationship with Sonia Rolland as well as Gena, born in 2004 and Aliocha, born in 2008, from a previous relationship with actress Bérangère Allaux. He had met Sonia Rolland in early 2009 during a photography session for Uomo Vogue devoted to Africa. They separate in October 2018. He has been in a relationship with Laeticia Hallyday since October 2020.