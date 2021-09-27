Live Feed Last day of the French Days: All the best offers live
This Monday September 27 will mark the end of the French Days at 11.59pm! But before that, many other promotions are still available! This Live informs you of all the business still possible during this typically French promotional event! The biggest brands offer their promotions: Sony, LG, Samsung, Apple, Microsoft … 4K TVs, offers on Switch, PS5, Xbox, smartphones, screens, video games benefit from exclusive discounts.
The end of the French Days is scheduled for this evening at midnight. But before that, the good deals continue to fall with many promotions on a vast catalog of products. Many equipment, games, TVs, hardware and many other high-tech whatnot will be able to be unearthed by the hunters of good plans!
The French Days: this Monday, September 27, the last day!
At the opening of French Days this Friday, many promotions were put online by the entire distribution. TVs, cell phones, accessories and many other products have been sold off.
Amazon, Baker, Cdiscount, Fnac, Darty, Shopping street and many others participate in the event.
And this Monday, September 27 will be the last day of the promotion before the price hike. Despite some stock shortages, many products are still available today and the JV team is mobilizing to offer you through this Live all the good deals broadcast in real time via our minute feed which will accompany you all. throughout this end of French Days.
THE BEST OFFERS OF THE DAY
- Game & Watch The Legend of Zelda at 44 € on Amazon
- Hisense 4K QLED 50 “HDMI 2.1 VRR TV at € 429 at Cdiscount (with code 20EUROS)
- LG OLED C1 55 “4K TV from 2021 to 1399 € at Fnac
- Samsung sound bar at € 249 instead of € 499 at Son-Vidéo
- LG UltraGear 27 inch 1440p 144Hz HDR PC screen at € 299 instead of € 429 on Amazon
- Official joy-cons Switch controllers at 61 € instead of 89 € on Amazon
- SFR Fiber subscription with PS5 included
- SSD NVMe Western Digital SN550 1TB at 89 € instead of 154 € on Amazon
- Airpods 2 earphones priced at € 129 instead of € 179 on Amazon
Through DestyNovaTensai, Journalist jeuxvideo.com
MP