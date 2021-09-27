last straight line for the MADNESS promos at Samsung

The French Days Samsung offers are coming to an end. Now is the place to take advantage of specials

The French Days end at midnight tonight on the official Samsung website. As of Friday, the brand launched multiple promotions throughout its catalog. If you are looking for a smartphone, a TV, a connected object or a white product, you will certainly find what you are looking for.

To see all the offers still available, it’s here:

Discover all Samsung offers

Smartphones in madness

For the French Days, Samsung has decided to extend back-to-school promotions, but above all to put indisputable best-sellers back in stock. This is the case of the Galaxy S21 + which offers a 110 euros discount, or the S21 Ultra and its 160 euros reduction. In addition to that, you get a trade-in bonus of 100 euros on your old mobile. Whatever model returned, you get 100 euros + its value. If the model is old, this is a significant bonus, if it is recent, the price of your S21 will only be interesting.

Best of all, whatever model of S21 you plan to buy before midnight, Samsung offers you a pair of Galaxy Buds Live, the brand’s wireless headphones.

If you are looking for the ultimate model at Samsung, folding smartphones (Galaxy Z Flip3 and Fold3) are at a steep reduction for these French Days Samsung. They are entitled to a discount of up to -860 euros thanks to a recovery bonus of 300 euros. If you want to buy yourself the Galaxy Z Flip3, it can drop to just $ 199.

A little less upscale, the Galaxy S20FE also finds a very good price thanks to an immediate discount of 160 euros. It is thus displayed at less than 500 euros for the 4G version and less than 600 euros for the 5G version. Launched a little over a year ago, this smartphone is still a very good mid / high-end proposition, especially with this discount.

Discover all the smartphone offers

Fill up on gifts with the Galaxy Tab S7

The Galaxy Tab S7 are the latest high-end tablets from Samsung, so they can meet even the most demanding needs. On the occasion of the French Days, Samsung is offering a trade-in bonus of 100 euros. This can significantly lower the price of the tablets since this bonus is added to the amount of the trade-in of your old device.

Because that was not enough for the French Days, the brand also gives you plenty of gifts for the purchase of a Galaxy Tab S7 or S7 +. In detail, you are entitled to:





A pair of black Galaxy Buds 2

A Google Nest Audio speaker

Samsung Care Insurance + 2 years

A little less upscale, you can also set your sights on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. It’s more affordable variation is already very capable with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and an 8 MP main photo sensor. The 10,090 mAh battery will allow it to last several days away from an outlet during everyday use. During the French Days, you can take advantage of a trade-in bonus of 50 euros to drop it down to 245 euros. Samsung also offers a pair of Galaxy Buds Live or a keyboard case.

Discover all the tablet offers

Give your console the TV it deserves

The television segment is on the rise with the arrival of new generation consoles. Samsung has understood this by offering promotions on a large number of television models. You will certainly find the right fit for you. However, we retain two particularly relevant offers.

Let us first remember the Samsung QLED 55Q80A, it is the heart of the QLED range for 2021 and it loses 300 euros to fall to less than 1000 euros. This television very balanced and perfectly adapted to the new consoles. It sports a 55-inch 4K / HDR QLED panel with local dimming, a 120 Hz refresh rate and the presence of an HDMI 2.1 socket. Everything you need for your PS5 or Xbox Series X.

If you are gamers, but you like uncluttered lounges, you will find a very nice offer on the series The Frame 2021. In addition to an immediate reduction of up to 300 euros, the manufacturer offers you a frame The Frame as well as wall installation in your home. Samsung travels for free to mount your TV on the wall. This represents around 200 euros in additional gifts.

It is a particularly well thought out offer for The Frame which takes on its full meaning with a frame and hung on the wall. This is how the TV will look most like a painting. Remember that this 2021 series gains in particular in finesse compared to the previous generation while still improving the quality of the image. The diagonals range from 43 to 75 inches, still with 4K and HDR panels and in 120 Hz from 55 inches.

Discover all the TV offers