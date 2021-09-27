Léa Salamé lets go with Guillermo Guiz: he balances on their strange alcoholic encounter

Since the start ofWe are live, Laurent Ruquier is accompanied by Léa Salamé. The latter was recruited as co-host for the second season of the France 2 program, with the idea of ​​making it more political in the run-up to the presidential elections. But Léa Salamé also knows how to manage very well when she receives guests from other horizons.

Saturday, September 25, she was in charge of interviewing Guillermo Guiz, the booming Belgian comedian, who came to defend his new show. A show that the journalist went to see and for which she did not lack praise, especially noting the many references to “ass“that it contained. A remark which reminded Guillermo Guiz of a funny anecdote.

“I was a little embarrassed to see you in the room honestly … You don’t look like that …“, he addressed to him. And for him to support his remarks by revealing his very first exchanges with Léa Salamé for the less surprising.”When I arrived (on the set ofWe are live, editor’s note), you told me ‘drink alcohol’. And she said to me, ‘the show is good but it seems that you have a broom in your ass’“, he declared then arousing the giggles of the main interested party.”I don’t know her from anywhere, it’s the first time I’ve met her and she tells me that!“, he added still surprised.





And for Léa Salamé to confirm: “It’s true that I told him that, but it is becauseI was told he had to relax, so I advised him to drink alcohol“. Rest assured, Raphaël Glucksmann’s companion is not the only one to have offered her a little drink before the show.”It’s crazy ! We push alcohol on this show! And not only did she tell me that but three minutes later, I saw him (Laurent Ruquier, editor’s note) and he said the same to me!“, reported Guillermo Guiz with humor. A funny sequence to find in our slideshow!

On the audience side, We are live attracted 730,000 viewers, or 11.4% of the total audience for this new issue.