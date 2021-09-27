Lena Dunham married: she marries Luis Felber after a few months of love!

For a surprise, it’s a surprise! While Lena Dunham revealed just a few weeks ago that she had found love, here she is married.

According to magazine information People, the creator of the brilliant series Girls, 35, actually said “Yes“to his new companion Luis Felber during the weekend of September 25 and 26, 2021. The musician had certainly revealed a clue, by sharing the song This will be our year – understand “this will be our year“- from The Zombies on social media … but nobody saw it coming.

Lena Dunham revealed in June that she was in a relationship with Luis Felber, an Anglo-Peruvian musician, better known as Attawalpa. Based in London, he would have crossed paths with the actress and director while she was living in England, for a few months, for professional reasons. Last April, she had mentioned her romantic relationship without revealing the identity of her darling. She specified that she had been in a relationship for a few months … which means, all the same, that the marriage arrived very early on the carpet.





You must never give up

Definitely, Lena Dunham has a thing for music lovers. Before marrying Luis Felber for better or for worse, the actress was in a relationship with Jack Antonoff, of the group Fun – also songwriter for Taylor Swift – for five years, until December 2017. While ‘she had decided to abstain from sex and reduce her alcohol consumption following this separation, the young woman finally found the shoe to her feet. “When I feel bad my boyfriend makes me delicious pasta and re-watches so many episodes of BoJack Horseman that I want, she wrote in June. He walks the dog and writes songs about it. In January, I was only tweeting that men were sort of refried beans in human form. What I mean is never give up …“