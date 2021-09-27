lessons for the French left – Liberation

At each German legislative, it is the same thing: the French left looks at the state in which its first cousin emerges. And, each time, everyone draws the conclusions that suit them. For years, we could therefore hear Jean-Luc Mélenchon, then in alliance with the French Communist Party (PCF), rejoice at the scores of Die Linke, this formation born in the 2000s between neocommunists and former SPD in breaking with politics. liberal from Gerhard Schröder. Before opting for a populist strategy, Jean-Luc Mélenchon cited in “model” the party founded by his “friend” Oskar Lafontaine and did not cease, during the Merkel years, to explain that the electoral and poll fall of the SPD was in line with “The death of social democracy” all over Europe. Theory that came up against the reality of the German ballot box on Sunday evening: the Social Democrats led by a (probable) future chancellor (Olaf Scholz) from the Schröder years have returned, with more than 25% of the votes according to estimates (+ 5 points compared to 2017) and ten more seats than the Christian Democrats, the main force …