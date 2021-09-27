Lewis Hamilton takes historic 100th victory in Russia

The Briton Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), already record holder for victories in Formula 1, scored a 100th historic success at the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday to regain the lead in the drivers’ standings by two points. Previous championship leader, Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) is second after rising from 20th and last place on the grid. Spaniard Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) completes the podium.

The race was played out in the last laps, when the rain started to fall on the Sochi Autodrome. British poleman and leader Lando Norris (McLaren) made the presumptuous choice not to enter the pits with intermediate tires. Hamilton, second, didn’t take the risk and easily got the better of a slippery Norris.

#RussianGP Lewis Hamilton talks about how he made the decision to return to the pits when the rain arrived at the end of the race ☔️ ▶ ️ https://t.co/7plkVVV12v pic.twitter.com/NfKJR3QDPF

– CANAL + F1® (@ CanalplusF1) September 26, 2021

“Getting to 100 wins took a long time. I wasn’t even sure it would come, ”responded the seven-time world champion, who was fourth on the grid after two errors in qualifying. “It wasn’t easy. I lost a lot of ground at the start trying to avoid problems, he said. It would not have been easy to pass Lando who had a great pace. The rain came at the right time (…) The team made the right strategic choice at the end. “

Big loser of the day, Norris is only seventh behind his Australian teammate Daniel Ricciardo, fourth, Finland’s Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), fifth, and Spaniard Fernando Alonso (Alpine), sixth. The Finnish Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo), back after contracting the Covid-19 and missing two GPs, the Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) and the Briton George Russell (Williams) close the Top 10. The German Mick Schumacher ( Haas) is the only abandonment to be deplored in this 15th out of 22 round.