Ligue 1 – 8th day – PSG – Montpellier (2-0): Kylian Mbappé and Neymar explained after their spat





It is the story of a small sentence of great proportions. Ineluctably, moreover. Saturday, during the match against Montpellier (2-0), Kylian Mbappé stood out once on the bench by releasing a scathing: “This tramp, he never gives me the pass“. All against Neymar, author of the decisive pass on the goal of Julian Draxler. Captured by the cameras of Canal +, this little sentence has been talking a lot, in France and abroad (especially in Madrid , strangely …). This Monday, L’Equipe looks back on this episode.

According to the daily, Mbappé and Neymar had an explanation on Sunday evening. The two players, who have exchanged an average of 16 passes per 90 minutes this season in all competitions (the lowest total since their arrival in Paris), have not “wanted to let the situation rot” according to The team. They were even reportedly spotted together during the training session on Sunday. So we forget everything?





Very close since they moved to Paris, the French and the Brazilian would not however be as fused as before. A “new distance has settled between them“, informs L’Equipe, explaining that the” Ney “is still struggling to understand the desires of his teammate to leave. For his part, the former Monegasque would feel a little more isolated since the”strong Hispanicization of the locker room“of PSG. On the ground, Mbappé would also have the impression of not being highlighted in the offensive animation of his team. His history with Paris seems to have taken lead in the wing. That with Neymar too.

