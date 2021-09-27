LMS | Nantes flies over the shock against Montpellier

Nantes won clearly against Montpellier for the 3e Starligue day (34-28). In a sold-out and molten H Arena, the Violets outclassed a diminished and rough MHB. Nantes thus doubles Montpellier in the standings.

” We stopped being afraid of them »Rock Feliho told us yesterday. Gone are the days when the H suffered in the face of the great Montpellier, the former Nantes captain told us about this psychological click that had occurred in the minds of Nantes. On this Sunday in September, his successors confirmed this trend by clearly dominating the MHB (34-28).





A ONE-TIME FIRST HALF-TIME

20 to 11 at halftime. It almost speaks for itself. Nantes goes it alone during this first act against borrowed Montpellier. In its purposes, Emil Nielsen is at 48%. With 10 stops, he disgusted almost all his opponents. Offensively, the H took advantage of the loss of opposing balls to throw themselves into a counterattack. He also knew how to take advantage of an offensive game that was sometimes well licked to serve in particular his two pivots (Pechmalbec and Monar) in placed attack. So far, so good.

MONTPELLIER DOES NOT HAVE THE WEAPONS TO RETURN

The 2e halftime was a little less of a nightmare for MHB. However, the Héraultais never really knew how to come back to the game. Everything will not be thrown away on the Montpellier side. We can especially congratulate ourselves on the fine performance of Julien bos, generous, or some interesting actions of the young recruit Wallinius. In the last 10 minutes, Montpellier again gave up a little ground and finally bowed heavily (34-28).

We will have to put our heads back to the place for MHB, before receiving Kiel on Thursday. On the Nantes side, this triumph over the Montpellier rival will undoubtedly redeem, both in hearts and in points, the initial failure against Cesson.

Tristan paloc