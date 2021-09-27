LNB TV, Sport in France, France 3 … but also a national channel?

Pressed to answer the questions of the Betclic ELITE broadcaster in 2021-2022, the president of the National Basketball League (LNB) Alain Béral ​​gave some details on Monday, September 27 on the occasion of Media Day. As indicated, one match for each day of the championship will be broadcast by Sport in France. France 3 will take advantage of its regional stalls to broadcast other matches, as was the case for France NoA concerning Elan Béarnais matches. Finally, all the matches of the championship will be found on LNB TV, live and recorded. To this device, it may be necessary to add a national pay channel with which the LNB is still in negotiations.





This season, the LNB says it is having trouble finding a broadcaster as it wanted to protect its offer of matches broadcast for free on its OTT service. “We met all the television channels in France with a different product from before, which they liked, but their return did not please us on the broadcasting rights, transcribed Flavien Portat of Paris Basketball On Air. does not want to fall back into niches and no one looking at us. “