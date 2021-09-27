Lost Judgment, walkthrough: our step-by-step guide to the main story

Need a walkthrough to complete the Lost Judgment investigation? Our step-by-step guide to the main story of the game accompanies you throughout the adventure.

Lost judgment is a spin-off of the series Yakuza. Except that here, the intrigues on the clans, Kazuma Kiryu and Ichiban are put aside in favor of other characters, investigations and infiltrations. You will play Yagami, a lawyer turned private investigator, who finds himself on a sordid case.

Lost judgment, as Yakuza, is a game full of content. The story is long and exciting, but the game also has a lot of secondary content. We have just released our complete guide to the main story, which will take you through the correct answers to be given during interrogations, the elements of the decor that must be examined during search sequences, but also tips for defeating the bosses of Lost Judgment.





We fill out the wiki as we go along to add our walkthroughs on the secondary content of the game, do not hesitate to take a look at it now.