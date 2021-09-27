Loto FDJ result of Monday, September 27, 2021: online draw

The week will restart at a low level with a brand new rollover of the Loto jackpot for 2 million euros this Monday, September 27, 2021. If you want to participate in this draw of the day, know that you will have until 8:15 pm, maximum hour before you will need to validate your Loto ticket, whether online at FDJ.fr or at a point of sale. The full result will be posted on Monday evening from 8:15 p.m.

Update of 09/27/2021 at 8:50 p.m.: 2 million euros won in Moselle this Monday

Incredible, a new winner had the chance to find all the winning numbers on Monday, September 27, 2021. This player, a Moselle player wins 2 million euros. The result of the draw is now known and in addition to this winner, several hundred thousand players have at least reimbursed their grid tonight. Next Wednesday, the Loto draw will show a brand new jackpot of 2 million euros.

Will tonight’s Loto draw be lucky? The last draw on Saturday evening made a big winner in Corse-du-Sud for a gain of 3 million euros. In addition to this player, more than 700,000 grids were won, winning at least € 2.20 (reimbursement of the grid with the Chance number) and three other big winners were able to touch more than € 80,000 by finding the 5 vouchers numbers.

Tonight, for this new draw on Monday, September 27, 2021, how about playing at least one grid to try to come away richer by 2 million euros?

Play a Loto FDJ grid this Monday, September 27 before 8:15 p.m.

Same time, same rules, the Loto draw for this Monday, September 27 is playable for each French player until 8:15 p.m. To do this, you can either play a grid online from the FDJ.fr site or play from a tobacconist. Know that there is no better solution to play a Loto grid, each method will give you a 1 in 19 million chance of winning the Loto jackpot.

Result of the Loto FDJ draw on Monday, September 27, 2021: announcement of the winning combination at 8:50 p.m.

The two winning Loto combinations will be accessible free of charge this Monday evening from 8:50 p.m. The two results will be revealed at the end of TF1’s 8:00 p.m. newscast, they will be available online on FDJ.fr, TIrage-Gagnant.com or in video replay on the TF1 channel’s website.

In addition to these two winning combinations, the Loto draw for this Monday, September 27, 2021 will also unveil ten Loto (raffle) winning codes and the full winnings report.

FAQ: Frequently asked questions about Loto FDJ

What is the amount of the Loto FDJ jackpot for this Monday, September 27, 2021?

The amount of the Loto jackpot on Monday, September 27, 2021 amounts to 2 million euros. This jackpot follows a draw won last Saturday (3 million euros) in the department of Corse-du-Sud.

What is the price to play Loto this Monday evening?

The price for playing a single Lotto grid is € 2.20. You can then enhance this game taking with different options such as the 2nd draw, the Joker + or play a group grid (Multichances) or even multiple grids.

What time are the Loto draw results available today?

The results of the Loto draw will be online from 8:50 p.m. All of the two winning combinations will be published and accessible free of charge, followed by the winnings report and Loto codes.