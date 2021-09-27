Lyon and arbitration, this statistic hurts a lot

Olympique Lyonnais drew (1-1) against FC Lorient this Saturday evening in Ligue 1. The Rhone club is treading water in the league.





Olympique Lyonnais are aiming for a place on the podium at the end of the season. Les Gones want to return to the Champions League to ensure finances to match their ambitions. But the fight for the first three places in the championship promises to be very tight. The competition is very present in Ligue 1, especially since OL have not advanced at a very high pace since the start of the season. This Saturday evening, Peter Bosz’s men drew against Lorient. If the Rhone people did not have the scenario in their favor, a statistic has something to surprise observers.

A first in Europe

Indeed, according to a statistic reported by Poker Stars Sports after the expulsion of Emerson Palmieri against the Merlus, OL have now received 13 red cards since last season in Ligue 1. It is quite simply more than any other team in Europe among the five main championships. An axis of progress for Olympique Lyonnais, who will have to work harder to get back to the front in the coming days. This will require a good result in the derby against AS Saint-Etienne next Sunday in Ligue 1. A derby that promises to be very exciting given the situation of the two rival formations.