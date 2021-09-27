Lyon: the VAR, Aulas launches into a new battle! – Soccer

Frustrated by the recent decisions against Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1, Les Gones president Jean-Michel Aulas is increasing his outings to demand accountability for the use of the VAR. The Lyon manager expects much more from this tool to support referees.

Jean-Michel Aulas wants to make the VAR evolve.

The president of Olympique Lyonnais Jean-Michel Aulas has struggled to digest the recent arbitration decisions against his team in Ligue 1. Last Sunday, the boss of Gones lamented the penalty awarded to Paris Saint-Germain (1-2).

And this Saturday, the OL boss did not support the red card awarded to his left side Emerson during the reception of Lorient (1-1). Remont, JMA intends to use this feeling of injustice to move the lines.

Aulas sees a fundamental problem

Without directly attacking the referees, Aulas does not understand the lack of intervention of the VAR. In the columns of the daily L’Equipe on Monday, the Lyon leader sent a few messages. The predominant feeling? Injustice because it is obvious. And all of this is the result of a fundamental problem. It is a subject which penalizes us very strongly, but which also penalizes all French football. Because by avoiding providing answers to a situation that I consider serious, even leaving my position as president of OL, something happens which is a plague for football and its refereeing., lambasted JMA.

There is above all a hidden face of the relationship between the field referee and the VAR referees which creates frustration. Today, VAR only demonstrates its effectiveness in one case, that of offside. For the rest, we are in situations which can lead to errors and which therefore deserve very detailed explanations. Unlike rugby, we do not have access to exchanges between the referees and this generates terrible frustration when obvious mistakes are made., he lamented.

Greater transparency

To resolve certain misunderstandings, Aulas therefore wants to draw inspiration from the rugby model, with permanent access to discussions between the referees (and also the players) using microphones. A way of allowing greater transparency in relation to the decisions taken. The silence of the DTA? I can not resolve myself and it is for that that we must really put this mode of operation on the carpet today. Because, if this continues, we will discredit the VAR and the referees. When we do not express ourselves, we create an abyss of reflection and this is where the feeling of injustice is exacerbated. The example of rugby is striking: the referees have a natural authority with the players because they change on the field and through their microphones. It quickly becomes psychodramas like the one we are going through, argued the businessman.





With this access to discussions, the Rhone boss also aims to place the arbitrators in front of their responsibilities in relation to possible errors. Recognizing that there have been errors is also a way of clearing the referees. The VAR is supposed to clear them. Not make the same type of mistakes as them. Sometimes, depending on the aura of the center referee, it also feels like there is a little reluctance to tell him that he is wrong. I do not know why. This mode of operation does not allow those behind the screen to actually speak. In any case, this is the impression that gave, since Mr. Garibian (the boss of the referees, editor’s note) does not give us any explanations, he finished. For Aulas, it is high time to improve the use of VAR.

