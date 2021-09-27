MacBook Pro M1X take a dip in future macOS beta

In the latest macOS Monterey beta, we can see two new screen definitions appear that do not match any existing Apple machine.

While the new iPhone 13s have just arrived with the first customers, Apple still has new surprises in store for us by the end of the year. In particular, we expect the launch of new third-generation AirPods, but also a new batch of MacBook Pro equipped with Apple Silicon chips.

According to the latest rumors about them, these machines could be unveiled at the option of a new conference to be held in October. There are two models, one with a 14-inch screen, and the other with a 16-inch panel. We would also benefit from a brand new chassis incorporating missing ports like an SD card reader and a MagSafe.





Now these new MacBook Pros are talking about them again, this time from a particularly reliable source: Apple. In the latest beta of macOS Monterey, the next version of the Mac operating system, the site MacRumors spotted two new machines. Or rather, two new screen definitions for Apple computers.

We thus find references to screens “3,024 x 1,964 Retina” and “3456 x 2234 Retina”, certainly corresponding to the future 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro respectively. For comparison, the current 13-inch MacBook Pro has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels and the 16-inch model offers a 3,072 x 1,920-pixel display. We can therefore expect a slightly higher resolution, but that should not transfigure the visual experience compared to current machines either.