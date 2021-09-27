Magnificent scene of communion between supporters of Lens and Marseille / Ligue 1 / J8 / OM-Lens (2-3) / SOFOOT.com

More

    When things are going well, it must be said too.

    These are images worthy of the spectacle produced this Sunday by OM and RC Lens. After numerous incidents between supporters in recent weeks, Marseille and Lensois fans have proven that it is possible not to want to do battle with your opponent. The group of the Fanatics de Marseille, where the young Clément, tragically died in a road accident on his return from Angers on Wednesday, was inserted, remained in the spans after the defeat of the Phocéens, in order to pay tribute to the deceased member.

    As is customary, visitor parking had to wait for the entire stadium to be evacuated before leaving the premises. The opportunity for Blood and Gold fans to sing in unison with the Fanatics. The “to arms” of the Marseillais, which succeeds the Lensois “Corons”, this is enough to provide a good dose of thrill. Finally, the two groups applauded in memory of Clément, who was the subject of numerous tributes this weekend in the stadiums of Ligue 1.

    Love is beautiful.
