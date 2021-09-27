Marshall Major IV wireless headset test: a new record holder for battery life

If the Major IV looks a lot like its predecessors in many ways, this is not the case when it comes to its sound. The youngest of the band shows indeed a sound personality all his own – which unfortunately does not seem really mastered.

Far from any ideal of neutrality and transparency, the helmet thus shows a very pronounced “N” signature. The very irregular and noticeably hypertrophied highs dominate the very indented mids, while the lows are very present, but also a little blocked, the fault of a lack of depth (illustrated on the measurement of frequency response by the slight rising slope between 20 and 100 Hz) and membrane control. The result to the ear is a restitution frankly lacking in finesse, and which can easily become exhausting in the long term.

This profile does not agree very well in particular with the signals mainly carried on the mediums, that is to say, more concretely, with the acoustic music. These very strong colorings sometimes lead to a heavy loss in the naturalness of the stamps. The double basses of a symphony orchestra take on the sonorous appearance of plastic boxes, the trumpets are garish. Even human voices are decked out in a frankly excessive brightness – particularly striking when using headphones in a noisy environment, since the latter only provides fairly low passive isolation, and the lower half of the spectrum can therefore easily find yourself a little masked.





It is all the more unfortunate that the helmet nevertheless also shows some qualities – which allow it to hang its 3rd star on this sub-rating. The power reserve is generous, the dynamics of the mids and highs excellent. The high frequencies, colorful as they are, are moreover of a very commendable precision, and are never guilty of sibilance. Despite the great infidelity of the headphones, there is in its sound a very communicative energy, which one can quite legitimately fall in love with, especially if one is rather fond of rock or electro music. But in the end, it is still difficult to remember from Major IV anything other than its great lack of versatility.