Marvel’s Avengers: we know more about the exclusive content dedicated to Spider-Man on PlayStation

Yet full of promise at the time of its global reveal, Marvel’s Avengers actually tripped over the carpet and got tangled up in a never-ending post-launch follow-up. So much so that the initial intentions of Crystal Dynamics have been constantly pushed back, like the arrival of Spider-Man which is again talking about her today.

At the very beginning of the month, the revelation of the roadmap of Marvel’s Avengers let us glimpse the potential arrival of the spider-man within the game in the course of the fall or, at the latest, the winter. But, we grant you, the mention “New Hero Event: Spider-Man” is not very meaningful as such.

However, some clarification was provided by Dat Matlack of Crystal Dynamics about this content reserved for owners of a PlayStation console.. A find that we owe in particular to the MP1st site and which allows us to know what will make up this event, without fully reassuring us.

Indeed, a response addressed to a user of the Marvel’s Avengers Discord server mentions that the Spider-Man DLC, which they call within the studio an “event”, will be entitled “for sure” to cutscenes and a story, d ‘after Dan Matlack. Admittedly, these elements relating to the content of the DLC are good to take but there are still areas of uncertainty, especially on the way in which the spider-man will be embodied in the game.





As a reminder, this exclusive DLC was detailed for the first time in August 2020 and was announced, at the time, for a release in early 2021. There followed a long, uneasy silence that the Crystal Dynamics teams broke by confirming the deployment of Spider-Man by the end of 2021., without real concrete elements, apart from the two details of today which raise more questions than anything else.

