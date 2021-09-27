Matt Pokora spoiled by Christina Milian, this birthday present that leaves him speechless …

This Sunday, September 26 is an extremely day particular for M Pokora and Christina Milian. Indeed, the two lovebirds celebrate their birthday on the same day. It also seems that the American star has decided to mark the occasion. The young woman has indeed chosen to give a very nice gift to her darling. Objeko explains everything in great detail.

Matt Pokora : When Christina Milian do their shopping in luxury boutiques

A cloudless sky?

Since 2017 and their meeting in Saint-Tropez, Mr. Pokora and Christina Milian live a magnificent romance. Quickly, the two stars thus became inseparable to the point of having decided to start a family together. Today parents of two adorable little boys, nothing seems to actually be able to obscure this apparently very strong relationship. Even the recent revelations of Kanye West does not appear to have been able to unsettle the couple. As a reminder, Kim’s former husband Kardashian was making amazing statements in recent days.

Kanye West then claimed to have had a passionate relationship with Christina. Milian while he was still married. However, this media release obviously did not prevent the lovebirds from focusing on their happiness. Mr. Pokora and Christina Milian continue to display a perfect agreement. Moreover, they prove it again this Sunday, September 26 with a publication that says a lot about their love. While they are both celebrating their birthdays on the same day, the American actress and singer has decided to pull out all the stops to satisfy her companion. In fact, the young woman has obviously been extremely generous for the gift of the father of her children. Apparently very anxious to find out the reaction of M Pokora, The beautiful brunette sharing so this moment on Instagram. Objeko invites you to discover what the French singer received as a birthday present.

A very beautiful room in a luxury house.

Presumably, Christina Milian do not look at the expense when she likes. For Mr. Pokora, the American star went to a store of the house Balmain in Paris. A small visit to acquire a magnificent leather jacket in a biker style. If the jacket is exceptional, its price is no less. Indeed, Christina Milian spent the sum of 3,000 euros to acquire this garment which must certainly have delighted Mr. Pokora. Moreover, this was indeed the case as evidenced by their publication on social networks. “It’s time to celebrate our day”. Before adding: ” I love you. Happy birthday to WE ! I am happy that you like your gift ”.

Matt Pokora: In this video, Internet users actually discover Mr. Pokora particularly very happy with this present. Obviously very happy to have succeeded, Christina Milian is also delighted: “He looks extraordinarily happy. A little Balmain never hurt anyone. It will be perfect on him. My baby seems like on a little cloud. I can’t wait to see it the carry “. So here is a sequence that demonstrates once again how much Mr. Pokora and Christina Milian have been happy together since they met over four years ago now. Besides, the beautiful brunette has never hidden being fell totally in love with her darling from day one. Objeko explains to you how much.





Matt Pokora: Obviously

For Christina Milian, there was no doubt. As soon as she meets Mr. Pokora, she knows that this relationship is going to become extremely important. Also, their common anniversary celebrated on the same day is obviously a sign for her. “Somehow, finding out we were having the same birthday turned a real physical attraction into an out of control chemical reaction … I mean the alchemy and the sparks that fly everywhere! “. A kind of fireworks display that still continues to shine even today.

Despite the passing years, Christina Milian and M. Pokora actually seem in love as on the first day. The young woman has also agreed to follow her companion to Paris and abandon her American life for a few months. Currently playing in a play with Philippe Lellouche and Estelle Lefebure, M. Pokora has thus chosen to give new impetus to his career by performing in the show The big ambitions at the Madeleine theater. An activity somewhat different from his profession as a singer, but which also seems to bring him a lot of joy. Happy in love, but also on a professional and family level, Mr. Pokora therefore has everything to be an absolutely fulfilled man.



