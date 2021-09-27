Maxime facing the death of Jade, Amber / Louis’ sister trapped – Here it all begins September 30, 2021 (episode 239) | Here it all begins

Discover the detailed summary of Here it all begins season 2 in advance episode 239 broadcast on Thursday, September 30, 2021 (TF1). Amber leaves the hospital, but she makes a shocking announcement to Maxime. Gaetan confesses everything to Stella for the photos, Lionel shows Greg the Rivière table.



Salomé wants Maxime to explain to her what is going on with Ambre. Maxime doesn’t want to say anything… he asks her to let go.

Stella and Noémie cart Gaetan who suddenly closed his computer: they think he was watching porn.

Teyssier summons Rose to the office, he wants a big event to be organized for a tasting of Louis’ revisited dish (Auguste’s venison). Rose asks Teyssier to forget his derogatory tone with her.

Salomé shows Anaïs the SMS for the staging of the suicide: Anaïs feels too c *** not to have believed her. Salomé, Anaïs and Célia decide not to tell anyone for the moment… because they are afraid that what Maxime has done is serious.

Maxime receives a call from Chloe, she offers to come get him but he says it is. Chloe sent the class photo that Maxime asked her, he was in class with a certain Jade when he was 15 (Amber’s sister). Chloe thinks Maxime should talk to Antoine. Maxime doesn’t want Salomé to know about what he has done.

Stella and Gaetan have to record a video but Gaetan is not in a good mood. He ends up telling Stella that he knows about the glamor photos.





Anaïs comes to apologize to Maxime. He tells Anaïs that he doesn’t want to say anything because otherwise he will lose Salomé. Anaïs thinks that it is by not saying anything that he is going to lose her.

Maxime comes to see Salomé in the kitchen to explain everything to her: Maxime had made a bet with a friend, he had to sleep with Jade’s sister who was pretty but a little stuck. To prove that he had done that, he sent the picture to his friend but the latter sent it to the whole school. Jade was lynched, it was hell. The whole family left for Paris. Maxime explains that he is ashamed of what he did. Salomé thinks that what he did was unforgivable… but Amber goes too far.

Gaetan asks Stella why she is doing this. She replies that rents are expensive in the States and that fitness does not pay enough. Noémie does not know… Gaetan promises that he will not say anything but he thinks that she will end up knowing it.

Stella is going to close her account while it settles down.

Louis announces to Claire that the revisited deer will be on the Double A menu and an event will be organized. Claire thinks that in 1 week, Louis cannot manage to have a successful recipe.

Louis has the impression that Claire doesn’t trust him… he doesn’t want to listen to his mother’s advice.

Lionel takes Greg to La Table des Rivière to take the order. They meet Stella, Noémie’s sister. Lionel shows the photos of Nina Vegua / Stella… Greg can’t believe it. He wonders if Noémie did a “hot pastry chef” kind of collab.

Amber is out of the hospital, Charlene welcomes her with open arms. She tells him that Maxime will be fired at the end of the week.

Celia tells Amber that she knows she has it all planned out from the start. Celia tells him not to get too comfortable at the institute because she will soon leave.

Teyssier announces to Théo because he tasted Louis’ dish, it was bad. He thinks he will crack before the 48 hours. Teyssier hopes that it will be the shame of his life for Louis… he is convinced that he will be devastated.

Maxime meets up with Ambre: he apologizes for what he did for Jade. Ambre explains that her sister committed suicide when she arrived in Paris. Amber tells Maxime that Jade committed suicide because of him.

