Mbappé’s departure at the center of tensions with Neymar?

Kylian Mbappé resented Neymar on the PSG bench during the match against Montpellier. The anger of the French striker who released a “this tramp, he does not give me a pass” has been turning into mondovision for two days. A simply episodic tension because of a match context where the two men did not find each other? Not only if the Team is to be believed.

Neymar does not understand Mbappé’s desires

According to the daily, the relationship between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar has evolved lately, with a little more distance. And the future of the first named would be no stranger to it. “Neymar did not always understand the ambitions of the world champion,” explains L’Equipe, especially since the Brazilian was enthusiastic about forming a magical trio with Lionel Messi and his French partner.

In addition, Mbappé, would be a little more isolated in a changing room with growing Hispanicism and would also feel it on the pitch. Finally, “the Brazilian clan has not always understood the absence of the French during certain off-field meetings”, concludes the daily.



