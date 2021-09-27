McDonald’s creates controversy by charging for cups of filtered tap water

The fast-food brand has decided to stop selling mineral water in plastic bottles, and instead sell its filtered tap water

No more plastic water bottles from Évian or Badoit at McDonald’s and hello water in cardboard cups stamped “Eau by McDo”. In a press release published on April 22, the French management of the brand explained this decision for ecological reasons: “The end of the distribution of plastic bottles is a world first within our brand. On average, 75 million bottles were sold in McDonald’s restaurants in France. This new commitment will save more than 1,000 tonnes of additional plastic ”

However, this change is not free since the glass (in cardboard) of water in 25cl costs 1.70 euros and that of 50cl 2.30 euros, or between 4.60 and 7 € per liter. However, in a hidden camera report by franceinfo, an employee of an establishment declares that the water would be only “city water filtered more more more”.





Dan Lert, deputy mayor of Paris and president of Eau de Paris estimated in a tweet that the “calculations are not good”, comparing with the cost of tap water in the capital: 0.003 euros per liter.

McDonald’s defends itself

McDonald’s, however, defends itself against any scam. Contacted by leHuffPost, the brand estimates that the cost price of its water is “higher than certain bottled water that can be found on the market” and that Water by McDonald’s is “99.99% purified” . The controversy would have no place for the fast-food giant since “90% of the customers questioned say they are satisfied with the new service offered which allows for personalization (the water can be still, sparkling or flavored) and ‘have a more diversified water supply’. Useless, according to the elected representative of Paris, justifying that the water of his city is of excellent quality.

Not all water will be chargeable. McDonald’s may well offer a chargeable offer for its water in cups but is obliged to give water free of charge if a customer requests it according to a 1967 decree stipulating that cover must be provided.