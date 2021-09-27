MCU’s latest movie just broke a symbolic record

Released just three weeks ago, the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has just beaten a symbolic record, and all the more gratifying since the film did not interest many people when it was released.

Marvel: Black widow is out

We can argue that the American box office of the last two years is distorted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and that the main American productions have been slowed down, or even canceled. In terms of the amount of films to watch, it was rather limited. And yet, one of the companies that didn’t impact “too much” was Marvel. Without exaggerating, there are many cinemas that can thank the superheroes of the MCU for allowing the world’s population to escape for a movie. Movies Black widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings exploded the American box office in 2021. And the martial arts expert has just broken the record of the iconic spy of the Avengers.

Indeed, this weekend the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings just exceed the recipe made by its counterpart Black Widow. The latter currently counts for $ 186.8 million as of September 24, officially becoming biggest hit of the year in the United States, and this, in the space of barely three weeks. In addition to this, it is estimated that the Marvel martial arts film could exceed the symbolic mark of $ 200 million at the domestic box office. A symbolic score that has been very difficult to achieve in recent years, since the last film to have had such a consecration with the public was Bad Boys for Life, in January 2020, or almost 2 years ago.





Marvel: biggest success … for how long?

Attendance at movie theaters has been on the rise since 2021. Worldwide, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings made a place in the Top 5 of the biggest hits for a Hollywood blockbuster. In front of him are now films like Tenet, Godzilla vs Kong or Fast & Furious 9 (which you can find one of the actors in the next Star Wars series: Obi-Wan Kenobi). The film is still in theaters and will remain so for a few more weeks. This will allow him to better position himself, until the release of the next Marvel film …

Because we must not forget that the next two MCU movies are The Eternals (November 5) and especially the next one Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17). The latter’s trailer alone has over-reacted fans, there is no doubt that this film, which should explode the multiverse installed by Marvel and bringing all the old iterations of Spider-Man together, is going to explode the box office. Unfortunately, apart from the stats for the first week, the film may count for the beginning of the year 2022 and will therefore compete with Thor: Love and Thunder (February 11th) and especially Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 5). A beautiful program in perspective therefore.