Meghan Markle bluffing in a white dress: find out the price of her last outfit

On the occasion of the Global Citizen Live concert, Saturday, September 25, Meghan Markle ignited the stage. Prince Harry’s wife opted for a white minidress as her outfit.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were invited to the event Global Citizen Live which took place at Central park, New York. During his speech, Meghan speaks out on the fairness of the COVID-19 vaccine. For this occasion, the Duke of Sussex has opted for a very chic black suit. For her part, Meghan Markle chose a short Crêpe Couture dress by Valentino. It is a beautiful dress with embroidery Valentino San Gallo Edition costing 3500 €. To accompany her magnificent short dress, Prince Harry’s wife opted for a pair of black pointed toe heels.
For the hairstyle, Meghan chose a low ponytail with locks on either side of her forehead. We can also notice two magnificent gold bracelets on the left wrist of the duchess. Her outfit for this occasion makes her more radiant compared to her totally dark look during their visit to One World Trade Center. It is in this magnificent outfit that Meghan Markle addressed the audience at Central park. According to Us Weekly, Megan said: “… There is so much we can do today, now who can bring us closer to the end of this pandemic and that’s why we’re all here …“
Meghan Markle has previously been associated with the Global Citizen
The Sussexes have already partnered with the Global Citizen by co-chairing the VAX LIVE event in May. At that time, Markle just couldn’t attend the event, she was still pregnant with her daughter, Lilibet. Moreover, their trip to New York is the couple’s first trip since the birth of their baby girl, Lilibet. The couple’s schedule is very busy, The Sussex couple has already made several meetings and a few visits before attending the Global Citizen among other stars.
According to its website, the Global Citizen Live aims to call “the G7 countries (the richest nations in the world) and the European Union to immediately share at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine with those who need it most “. The concert brings on stage several artists sharing the same cause like Metallica, Cindy Lauper, Elton John or Billie Eilish. Since the Sussexes are currently influential people, they were featured by the guests.
