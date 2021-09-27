More

    Mercato: Daniel Riolo identified the X factor of Sampaoli at RC Lens

    Gerson and Mattéo Guendouzi got into trouble yesterday during OM-RC Lens (2-3). Author of a new tasteless performance, the Brazilian midfielder annoyed his young Marseille teammate who squarely took him to task during the first period, according to L’Équipe.

    The result was calmer but all observers will have noted anyway that this same Gerson had taken the broth against Seko Fofana in the midfield. “Sampaoli being fanatic of Gerson, OM bet everything on him in June, rather than on other targeted profiles. One of them was called … Seko Fofana, and we saw what the difference is still between the two players, ”summed up the sports daily in its post-match notes (8 for Fofana, 3 for Gerson).

    Without denigrating Gerson, Daniel Riolo made the same observation on the RC Lens warrior. “A guy in the middle like Fofana, Marseille doesn’t have it. He is really strong this player, he reacted on RMC Sport. I thought about it while looking at him and I said to myself that a guy like that in the OM game and what Sampaoli asks, would bring him a lot to the OM game. (…) In this dry cleaning with ultra-tight lines and a Guendouzi, which has been very good since the start of the season, and even her hair there I did not see it fly… ”

    If the recruitment of OM was rich in the summer transfer window, Daniel Riolo believes that a player from RC Lens has his place in the current workforce of Jorge Sampaoli. This is Seko Fofana, still in the oven and in the mill yesterday in Marseille.

