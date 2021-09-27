Mercato | Mercato – ASSE: Internally, Claude Puel’s future seems to be decided!

Foot – Mercato – ASSE

Posted on September 27, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. by BC updated on September 27, 2021 at 12:40 p.m.

After another defeat last weekend, ASSE is the red lantern of Ligue 1 with only 3 points. A situation which places Claude Puel on an ejection seat, a few days before the derby against OL which could be fatal to the 60-year-old coach.

Arrived in October 2019 in the role of savior, Claude Puel struggles to fulfill its mission among Greens . As he prepares to celebrate his two years at the head ofAS Saint-Etienne, the coach is more than ever under fire from critics after the terrible series of the Forez club, now the red lantern of Ligue 1. TheASSE has just chained a fifth consecutive defeat after the heavy setback against theOGC Nice (3-0) this Saturday and sees his future darken, one week away from a crucial derby against theOlympique Lyonnais. The Greens will not have the right to make mistakes to hope to revive in the Championship, but this historic meeting could also seal the future of Claude Puel, now on an ejection seat.





Claude Puel alone against all

Long untouchable, Claude Puel has seen his situation weaken over the months. If he would always keep the trust of Bernard Caíazzo, the 60-year-old coach would on the other hand be in the sights of Roland Romeyer according to information from The team . The relationship between the two men has deteriorated and this could cause the downfall of Claude Puel, who would no longer be protected by his current contract until June 2022. The atmosphere is also electric in the locker room, since the Saint-Etienne workforce would be less and less receptive to the speech of Puel and there are many doubts internally according to RMC . For his part, The team revealed a surreal scene that occurred during the half-time game against theOGC Nice confirming this divide between the players and the staff. Replaced at break by Riyadh Boudebouz, Denis Bouanga went straight to the shower while Claude Puel would have ordered him to stay with his teammates to listen to his speech, to no avail.

A departure in case of defeat against Lyon?