Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Leonardo missed a very nice shot because of… OM!

Football – Mercato – PSG
Trained at OM, Samir Nasri reveals to have failed PSG in 2011, in particular because of his attachment to the Marseille club.
In 2011, the PSG has just been bought by QSI, the Qatari investment fund, and has great ambitions for its first transfer window. Appointed sports director of the Parisian club, Leonardo seeks to achieve a big blow in the offensive sector and Javier Pastore, recruited for € 42M from Palermo, will be the star of the summer in Paris. But to bet on Fideo, the PSG tried to recruit Samir nasri which then shone at Arsenal. But the native of Marseille, trained inOM, recognizes that he rejected the Parisian advances for love for the Phocaean city.
Nasri failed PSG
” The love of the jersey is, of course, a little overused today, but I was born, I was trained and I played in Marseille. It would have been tricky. But I appreciated the process because it was at the very beginning of the project. Leonardo also wanted me at Inter and Milan. He has always been straightforward and straight with me. Like Nasser. In today’s football, loyalty is very rare. With Leonardo, we finally got together when he became coach of Antalyaspor. I would have liked to work a little longer with him », He confides in the columns of JDD. Samir nasri will finally join Manchester city.