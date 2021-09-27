Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Leonardo missed a very nice shot because of… OM!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on September 27, 2021 at 2:30 am by AM

Trained at OM, Samir Nasri reveals to have failed PSG in 2011, in particular because of his attachment to the Marseille club.





In 2011, the PSG has just been bought by QSI, the Qatari investment fund, and has great ambitions for its first transfer window. Appointed sports director of the Parisian club, Leonardo seeks to achieve a big blow in the offensive sector and Javier Pastore, recruited for € 42M from Palermo, will be the star of the summer in Paris. But to bet on Fideo , the PSG tried to recruit Samir nasri which then shone at Arsenal. But the native of Marseille, trained inOM, recognizes that he rejected the Parisian advances for love for the Phocaean city.

Nasri failed PSG