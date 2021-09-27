Mercedes Classe C SW (2021): heir to a long line of starred station wagons

In short Break category From 51,050 € Two engines, gasoline or diesel, for now

It may indeed be the last evolution of course, but it does not jump to the eyes at the level of the line of this Mercedes Class C SW, probably not to shock a rather conservative clientele. The front lights stretch, the radiator grille becomes hexagonal, the body line is higher and the horizontal taillights extend over the tailgate. Not a revolution therefore, but the whole is dynamic or even elegant if you choose a shade other than this matte gray.















Inside, the new C-Class, whether sedan or station wagon, is inspired by the dashboard of the latest S-Class, admit that there is worse as a reference. We thus find a similar arrangement with a large multimedia screen very inclined of 11.9 inches, an instrumentation without cap of 12.3 inches and an equally enveloping central console. However, it is distinguished by its round aerators with a very sophisticated design, as Mercedes has had the secret for a few years now. Rest assured otherwise, the combination of red leather and carbon is not the most subtle thing we do on our test model but several configurations are obviously possible and all share the same excellent finish and care. particular emphasis on the choice of materials.







As for standard or optional equipment, the C-Class is a true concentrate of technology, whether in terms of the real bouquet of electronic assistance, level 2 semi-autonomous driving to automatic parking, and comfort, four-zone air conditioning to Burmester 15-speaker audio system. And how can we not mention the latest evolution of the MBUX system with its very efficient voice assistant. “Hey Mercedes! “. So effective that you can’t say the name of the brand in the passenger compartment without triggering it.















In a station wagon, roominess and trunk volume are essential criteria. If the wheelbase is the same as on the sedan, the C-Class SW welcomes its rear passengers royally, with room to spare both at the level of the knees and the head. On the other hand, at the level of the trunk, it is not extraordinary with 490 liters. Admittedly, it is 30 liters better than on the previous generation but it is 15 less than a CLA Shooting Brake and in the low average of the category. However, this goes up to 1,510 liters in a two-seater configuration.







On the mechanical side, while waiting, among other things, in the near future for a plug-in hybrid, the offer is now limited to only two engines: the C200 equipped with a 4-cylinder 1.5 turbo gasoline engine of 204 hp or the C220d, our test model which will represent 70% of sales with its 2.0 turbo diesel 4-cylinder 200 hp, both benefiting from a 9-speed automatic gearbox and 48V micro-hybridization adding up to 20 hp and 180 Nm.