Messi forced into an unexpected role tomorrow night?

Last night, the Parisian gave news not really reassuring of Lionel Messi, announced as uncertain while his knee injury seems to take time to settle definitively. L’Equipe, in today’s edition, is a little more reassuring. According to the daily, Messi will be “except last minute setback” in Pochettino’s group for the shock against Manchester City.

Messi on the bench at kick-off?

While Messi trained yesterday and is expected to do it again today, his presence is taking shape. But maybe in a surprising role. Indeed, if the team is confident about its presence in the group, the daily “does not guarantee that it is titular against the English”. Messi could therefore have a role of joker to enter during the match. A presence on the bench that would allow Mauro Icardi to start as a holder …



