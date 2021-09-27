Messi, Paredes and Di Maria called up for selection with Argentina

La Pulga, who only returned from injury for the reception of Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday, will follow this return to PSG with a grueling international truce. Lionel Messi has indeed been called up by Lionel Scaloni for the next matches of Argentina who travels to Paraguay on Thursday October 7, receives Uruguay on Sunday 10 and Peru on 14. Three matches scheduled for the southern qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.