Messi, Paredes and Di Maria called up for selection with Argentina

La Pulga, who only returned from injury for the reception of Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday, will follow this return to PSG with a grueling international truce. Lionel Messi has indeed been called up by Lionel Scaloni for the next matches of Argentina who travels to Paraguay on Thursday October 7, receives Uruguay on Sunday 10 and Peru on 14. Three matches scheduled for the southern qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Icardi will stay in Paris
Messi will be accompanied by two other Parisian players: Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes. Mauro Icardi will remain in the French capital. Also note the presence in the list of Paulo Dybala despite his injury contracted Sunday against Sampdoria and his forfeit announced for the Champions League match against Chelsea and then the Championship against Torino.
For the moment, it is not yet known whether some European clubs will oppose the departure of their players again, as was the case in the three previous qualifying matches, due to the quarantines imposed as part of the related health measures. at Covid.