Messi, the PSG locker room can not believe it

Arrived with fanfare at PSG during the summer transfer window, Lionel Messi has already bluffed his Parisian teammates.



Lionel messi had no doubt imagined more flamboyant beginnings. A month and a half after his arrival at PSG, the former Barcelona has so far had to be content with three appearances in the Parisian jersey. Three games ended without the slightest goal, nor the slightest assist. A zero point which is inevitably a task for the six-fold Golden Ball …

But despite his sluggish start, Lionel Messi has already impressed his teammates. Not because of his performance on the ground, after all, but for his attitude. At least that’s the feeling ofAchraf Hakimi, who said he was amazed by the Argentinian. ” His way of behaving surprised me, he is simple, quiet », He recently confided in The team.





But the former Interiste is not the only one to have been surprised by the Argentinian icon. To believe ESPN, the simplicity of the native of Rosario did not go unnoticed in the Parisian locker room, several players surprised at the humility and availability of the Argentine icon. And if that was not enough, Lionel Messi can also count on his two compatriots, Angel di Maria and Leandro paredes to help its integration. The three men have lunch together very regularly and the former Madrilenian would stay by his side during the sessions to play the translators or even in his discovery of the capital.

