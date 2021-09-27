Messi was at the Park with his € 160,000 signature watch

September 26, 2021 at 4:25 PM by Thomas

Lionel Messi had his signature watch this Saturday at the Park for the PSG match against Montpellier.

Touched at the level of a knee, Lionel Messi spent his turn this Saturday, on the occasion of the French Ligue 1 championship match, opposing PSG to Montpellier (2-0 victory for the Parisians). Package but present, the Argentinian went to the Parc des Princes, to support its partners aligned on the ground.

Messi comes to see PSG with his signature watch on his wrist

The images of the evening show the Argentinian footballer and his family by his side, seated in the stands of the Ile-de-France stadium. Leo Messi is dressed in jeans and a blue sweatshirt, tinted with red and white, which is reminiscent of the colors of his new club. He especially has, on his wrist, a detail of almost two hundred thousand euros: his watch signed Jacob and Co.





A collaboration led with Jacob and co in 2018

We specify “his” watch, it is done on purpose, because it is a signature model imagined with and for the six-time footballer Golden Ball, and those who admire him. The most premium version, because the collaboration born in 2018, has resulted in the creation of three different models: one in titanium, the other in gold and the last, the one on the player’s wrist, this Saturday evening, with baguette diamonds.

The premium version with baguette diamonds and 18k gold

It is an Epic X Chrono Baguette produced in a limited series. Messi’s has a blue strap, it also exists in white with a honeycomb pattern or alligator leather. It has 36 baguette cut diamonds and is made of 18k white gold. It is full of references, of the one who inspires him: the 10 of his jersey (previously at Barça, he now has the 30 at PSG), his logo “M”, at 6 o’clock or his signature on the back of the shirt. telescope. This watch, waterproof up to 200 meters, sells for nearly 160,000 euros.











