Messi’s heir wreaks havoc, Depay is controversial

MUNDO DEPORTIVO: “The feast of the 10th”

Mundo Deportivo welcomes Ansu Fati’s comeback to competition. The FC Barcelona striker did not take long to get noticed by scoring a very nice goal in front of Levante (3-0). Barça’s new No.10 would almost make a certain Lionel Messi forget.

SPORT: “Ansu, Ansu, Ansu! “

Here too, SPORT highlights the comeback of Fati at FC Barcelona, ​​he who had not played since the end of 2020. The Catalan newspaper sees the little Spanish prodigy as the great savior of Ronald Koeman on the Blaugrana bench.

MARCA: “Palou History”

If Marca puts the spotlight on Alex Palou, who won his first Indycar title, Fati’s return is also being honored. “Ansu, it’s good that you come back,” exclaims the Madrid daily. The latter is worried about the return of the Champions League to Atlético Madrid, beaten this weekend in La Liga.

AS: “A return of 10”

AS does as his acolytes and welcomes the return to favor of Fati at Barça, where the penalty of Memphis Depay is controversial. The program El Chiringuito devoted a component to the fault he suffered yesterday against Levante following a limit fault by Nemanja Radoja (7th) and would clearly not have granted it.

