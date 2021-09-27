Michel-Édouard Leclerc calls for a parliamentary inquiry into the increase in maritime transport prices

The president of the strategic committee of the E. Leclerc centers deplores a cost increase of around 85%.

“ We are in combat mode so that there is no inflation in the Leclerc centers », Declared Michel-Édouard Leclerc, president of the strategic committee of the centers E. Leclerc, this Monday on France 2. He specified to ask for a parliamentary mission of inquiry on the rise in the costs of maritime transport.

” I want to know what these increases of 85% are based on. It is not normal that it happens to such invoices. I think that a parliamentary fact-finding mission would be needed to take stock of the increases they are proposing to us and to see more clearly. They are three or four giants of maritime transport “, He put forward this morning. Among them, the French shipowner CMA CGM.

The cost increases relate in particular to the supply of toys. At three months of Christmas, the key period of the year for this market, the fear of a shortage and a rise in prices in stores is felt in the sector. A situation that Michel-Édouard Leclerc therefore wishes to clarify. “The orders were predictable. Most of the Christmas toys were ordered a year ago. There is no reason that French consumers should be penalized“, claims the leader. Especially since the toy market is already impacted by the rise in the prices of plastic, cardboard and electronic components.





The leader even denounces a “blackmail on transportThat would be the subject of the distribution networks. “We are told that we will only be delivered if we pay more. I say no», He declares. The boss of the E.Leclerc centers even says he is ready to go and collect them: “If I don’t have the products, we’ll go get them“.

In the United States, the Biden Administration has tasked the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) to investigate these crazy prices. But the reasons for this inflation in maritime transport are known: deprived of outputs because of travel restrictions of all kinds, Westerners have compensated by buying products at all costs. Overwhelmed by demand, shipowners who provide 90% of the international transport of goods on their container ships have increased their prices.

According to the consulting firm Blue Alpha Capital, the profession garnered almost $ 16 billion in profits in 2020. Twice its profits over the previous five years. French shipowner CMA CGM also reaped the full benefits of the shipping boom in the second quarter, with net income soaring to nearly $ 3.5 billion, and has promised further improvement in its results for the rest of the l ‘year. The net profit of the Marseille group has multiplied by 25 over one year, to 3.48 billion dollars.