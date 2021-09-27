“Midnight Mass”, the religious terror of Mike Flanagan… An audio thriller with a 4-star cast …

There is not only the direct in life, there is also the replay. From YouTube to Netflix, including replays of television channels and podcasts of radio stations, 20 Minutes concocts a list of things to see, or review, listen to or listen to again every Sunday.

Week of September 20 to 26

“Midnight Mass”, religious terror by Mike Flanagan

A long-term sermon, to watch until the end! With The Haunting of Hill House and The Hauting of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan has established himself as the master of horror on Netflix. With Midnight mass (Midnight sermons), a miniseries in 7 episodes available since Friday on the Los Gatos platform, he signs his most complicated and personal work (Mike Flanagan grew up in a rigid Catholic family and was an altar boy on the side of Salem, the city Massachusetts Witches). The American abandons ghosts and haunted houses to have fun with the most macabre symbolism of Catholicism. The series follows the return of Riley, in his thirties just released from prison, consumed with guilt following manslaughter, to Crockett Island, a small fictional fishing island off the coast of America. This return to the fold coincides with the arrival of a young priest who has come to take charge of the Saint-Patrick church deserted by its faithful. As soon as the two men arrive, strange events occur and make the island shudder. Redemption, expiation, religious fanaticism, obscurantism… Mike Flanagan delivers a “dense and terrifying story, beautifully filmed, which reaches an incredible level of horror during the 7th and last episode”, according to

the words of Stephen King. A fantastico-gothic tale in which vibrates religious terror!





“AZF”, plunged into the heart of a disaster

10:17 a.m., Friday September 21, 2001, ten days after the World Trade Center attacks in the United States, hangar 221 of the AZF chemical plant explodes in Toulouse, claiming 31 victims, thousands of injured and tens of thousands of victims. . The docu-fiction series AZF returns in four episodes, available on France.tv, on the origins, challenges and consequences of this tragedy. This captivating tale follows a fictional character, a young woman traumatized by the disappearance of a father killed in the explosion, who will embark on an investigation. Built like a thriller and based on archive images, this series embraces questions of the place of industry in urban areas, respect for the environment, safety at work, fake news and conspiracy. . Twenty years later, the AZF tragedy thus seems more relevant than ever.

“The Killer Social Club”, an audio thriller with a 4-star cast

A thrilling audio thriller! the Killer Social Club (KSC), audio book in twenty 10-minute episodes, follows the run in the United States of Kappa (Vincent Elbaz), a successful cop, with the help of chef Taker (Mathieu Kassovitz) and hackeuse Myo (Geneviève Doang), to infiltrate a secret criminal organization, KSC, even if it means paying a heavy price. This Killer Social Club sends hitmen to kill people living under false identities. His goal ? Find out who is behind this macabre club with the help of Deep Throat (Fred Testot). This sound fiction, produced by the Engle studio for the pay platform Audible and written by Frédéric Petitjean (Cold Blood Legacy: Blood Memory), which should delight detective fans, recalls that 100,000 people disappear each year in the United States (against 10,000 in France).

The James Bond saga available on Salto

After having been postponed many times due to the Covid-19 and the closure of cinemas, To die can wait, the latest James Bond starring Daniel Craig, will finally hit theaters on October 6. Want to rediscover the 24 films of the saga of the famous secret agent 007? From the first opus released in 1962 James Bond 007 vs. Dr. No to the latest Spectrum, the complete saga has been available on the French platform Salto since September 17. All James Bonds, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig, including Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan and the 66 Bond Girls are now just a click away!