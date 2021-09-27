Mission: scene of violence between young people and the police

On the evening of Saturday, September 25, an intervention by the DSP and the municipal police in a district of the Mission for nighttime noise degenerated and ended with a fight by young people against the authorities.

Polynesia the 1st (MLSF), Mélissa Chongue

Saturday evening, the DSP and the municipal police intervene in a district of the Mission for night noise. An intervention that follows a call from a neighbor. About twenty young people were actually celebrating there despite the curfew in force.

Very quickly, the situation degenerates, a strong relationship between the two camps takes place. According to some residents, witnesses of the scene, the police would have privileged the tear gas can to the dialogue. A young girl would have paid the price and would have been hit at eye level. As a result, her father, wanting to defend her, was reportedly handcuffed and forcibly taken away by the authorities.

Two cars of DSP and the municipal police were stoned by young people from the neighborhood. It is this video which has been broadcast since Saturday evening on the social network Facebook.

Scene of violence at the Mission

A complaint was filed by the police for “degradation of public utility equipment“. According to the High Commissioner, no civil servant was injured thanks to the reinforcements quickly dispatched by the DSP. The High Commissioner very strongly condemns”these unacceptable behaviors“and provides support to the police who must intervene in difficult and sometimes dangerous conditions.

In addition, he warns: these facts which provoke the emotion of the population will not go unpunished and investigations are currently underway and will be the subject of the appropriate consequences.



