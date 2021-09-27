MIT launches new initiative to merge man and machine

MIT announces the opening of a new interdisciplinary research center aimed at alleviating physical and neurological disabilities through technologies combining human physiology and electromechanics. The K. Lisa Yang Center for Bionics will study how to “merge the human body with advanced technologies”, such as robotic exoskeletons and brain-computer interfaces.

Increasing knowledge about the brain offers unprecedented opportunities to alleviate the challenges posed by disability. So scientists and engineers are taking inspiration from biology itself to create breakthrough technologies that restore functions altered by injury, aging or disease, whether they are prostheses that move effortlessly on difficult terrain or “digital nervous systems” that allow bypassing a spinal cord injury.

The K. Lisa Yang Center for Bionics is named after philanthropist Lisa Yang, who donated $ 24 million to fund its launch. This investment therefore serves as the starting point in a long mission with extremely ambitious objectives, namely the restoration of neuronal function and the reconstruction or replacement of lost limbs. The center aims above all to serve as an accelerator for technological research on disability, by bringing together MIT professors from various specialties around a common goal.

Towards the total elimination of physical disabilities

The center will be headed by Hugh Herr, professor at MIT’s Media Lab, himself a double amputee and recognized as a leader in the field of robotic prostheses. In the MIT announcement, Herr said he saw the new initiative as “an important step towards the total elimination of physical disabilities.” The center will be co-led by Ed Boyden, Y. Eva Tan Chair in Neurotechnology at MIT, Professor of Biological Engineering, Brain Sciences and Cognition, and Research Fellow at the McGovern Institute.

” The world is in dire need of relief from the handicaps imposed by today’s non-existent or failing technologies Herr said. ” We must constantly strive for a technological future in which disability is no longer a common life experience. I am delighted that the Yang Center for Bionics is making a measurable contribution to improving the human experience for so many people. “.

To develop prosthetic limbs that move according to brain instructions or optical devices that bypass an injured spinal cord to stimulate muscles, developers of bionic systems must integrate knowledge from a variety of fields, from robotics to intelligence. artificial through surgery, biomechanics and design.





A strong interdisciplinary team to achieve ambitious goals

To make this possible, the K. Lisa Yang Center for Bionics will bring together experts from three MIT schools: Science, Engineering, Architecture and Planning. With clinical and surgical collaborators from Harvard Medical School, the center will ensure that research advances are tested quickly and reach those in need, including those in traditionally underserved communities.

MIT faculty working at the new research center will have three main goals, the statement said. The first is to develop what MIT calls a “digital nervous system,” or tools to bypass spinal cord injury by stimulating muscles that have been severed from the central nervous system – an approach similar to that of a unrelated neural implant, currently being tested on human volunteers.

In addition, the center aims to improve exoskeleton technology to help people with weakened muscles move naturally, as well as develop new bionic limbs capable of restoring, for example, a full and natural sense of touch by more of the movement.

Boyden, a renowned developer of brain analysis and control tools, will play a key role in merging bionic technologies with the nervous system. ” The Yang Center for Bionics will be a unique research center in the world », He declares. ” A deep understanding of complex biological systems, coupled with rapid advancements in bionic human-machine interfaces, means that we will soon have the capacity to offer entirely new strategies to people with disabilities. It is an honor to be part of the founding team of the center “.