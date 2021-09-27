more than 50% of Freebox subscribers now have fiber

The operator announces that it has passed a milestone in July with more fiber subscribers than ADSL.





The fiber of Free is democratized everywhere in France and migrations are going well. During the sudden presentation at the end of July of its results for the second quarter of 2021, Xavier Niel’s operator announced a fleet of 3.318 million fiber subscribers, or 48.7% of its total base as of June 30. Increased adoption made possible by an efficient commercial policy, attractive boxes from a quality-price point of view and a rhythmic deployment of its FTTH offers, in particular on public initiative networks. At a time when the need of the French for connectivity at home is growing, Free is recruiting hard in this segment behind the indestructible Orange. So much so that “Since July, 50% of subscribers have been using optical fiber”, Thomas Reynaud revealed to us at Free’s annual convention.

At the end of June, Free’s broadband and very broadband base amounted to 6.812 million subscribers. A performance driven by 247,000 FTTH recruitments. Fiber optic Freeboxes were then accessible to 22.7 million French people, or 1.6 million more in three months.

From a global point of view, at the end of the second quarter, France had 12.4 million fiber subscribers, ie 75% of the total number of very high speed subscriptions. “This growth dynamic is accompanied by an ever faster decline in ADSL with 14.4 million customers, a decline of 3.1 million in one year against 1.9 million a year earlier,” said Arcep in its monitoring of fixed markets.