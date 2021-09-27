Mourinho mad with rage after the defeat in the derby

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

It is a derby that will inevitably go down in history. At the end of a crazy match, Lazio brought down their eternal Roman rival to the score of 3-2, thus returning to one point of the teammates of Jordan Veretout. Obviously disappointed, José Mourinho, the boss of the Louve, appeared particularly recovered at the end of the meeting, not because of the defeat of his family, but especially against the interview protocol put in place by Lazio, as revealed by the Corriere dello Sport.

Indeed, the Roman leaders have set up a press conference system where questions are sent by SMS, with the aim of respecting barrier gestures as much as possible. An idea that made the Portuguese mad with rage, who attacked the Serie A delegate directly: “I want to talk to the press,” he shouted in the halls of the Stadio Olimpico. Already raised against the VAR and the referees decisions, the “Special One” had another reason to go out of its hinges at the end of the match. Enough to promise us an electric second leg.



