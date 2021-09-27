Murder of 28-year-old teacher found in London park, suspect arrested

The young woman had disappeared last week as she joined friends a few meters from her home. His body was found the next day.

She planned to spend the evening with friends last Friday, but Sabina Nessa will never reach the pub yet a few meters from her home.

And for good reason, the young woman, a 28-year-old teacher was killed. His body was found the next day in a park not far from his home, as reported by CNN.

A murder investigation was opened and the investigations quickly bore fruit.

The police first arrested two men, one aged 40 and the other 38. After their interrogation, they were finally released.

A suspect arrested thanks to video surveillance images

But this Sunday, September 26, the police got their hands on a man, aged 36, whom she had been looking for for a few days.

She had also published the CCTV footage showing him walking around the scene of the crime shortly before the murder of Sabina Nessa, as reported by the BBC.

The man seen on CCTV footage.

“This arrest constitutes an important development in the case” according to a statement from the London Metropolitan Police, published this Sunday, September 26.

“The man was arrested around 3 a.m. on Sunday at an address in East Sussex,” the statement added.





Kind and caring

Sabina Nessa had been a teacher at Rushney Green Primary School in Catford, a district in south-east London for the past few months.

She was single and lived alone. She had two sisters and her father is the cook of an Indian restaurant.

The young woman is described as a “kind, caring and completely devoted to her students”, as reported by The Independent.

Women’s safety at the heart of the matter

This case has greatly moved the population and occurs after the rape and assassination of Sarah Everard, last March.

The issue of women’s safety in the streets of London is at the center of the concerns.

It was also approached during the candlelight vigil organized in tribute to the young victim this Friday, September 24 in Kidbrooke, the district of Sabina Nessa in south-east London.

Even the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine posted a post on her Twitter account.

I am saddened by the loss of another innocent young woman on our streets. My thoughts are with Sabina’s family and friends, and all those who have been affected by this tragic event. VS – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 24, 2021

She said: "I am saddened by the loss of another innocent young woman on our streets. My hearts go out to Sabina's family and friends, as well as to all who were touched by this tragic event."