Murder of Gabby Petito: the poignant funeral of the instagramer broadcast live on the internet

Shock and emotions. After the sudden disappearance of the young Gabby Petito, her relatives gathered on Sunday in New York to celebrate her funeral. A strong moment broadcast live on the internet. According to the Fox channel35, an empty funeral urn was used for the ceremony, the remains remaining, for the moment, in the hands of the FBI. This did not prevent the relatives of the young American from paying her a particularly poignant tribute.

The “influencer” father urged the audience not to feel sad about his daughter’s death, highlighting her short but adventurous life. “When you walk out of here today, be inspired by what she gave us – for the whole world knows this woman’s name now”, so declared Joe Petito. “I couldn’t be prouder as a father”, he added in front of bouquets of flowers and large photos of the young woman.