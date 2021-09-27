Nabilla Benattia: His orchestrated burglary? Faced with the accusations, she makes a new revelation

On July 6, 2021, Nabilla Benattia and Thomas Vergara lived both the most beautiful and the worst day of their lives. After their marriage at the Château de Chantilly (Oise), the parents of Milann (1 year and a half) discovered that their hotel room had been broken into. The damage was estimated at around 170,000 euros and among the stolen goods, wedding gifts. If many fans supported them in this event, others accused the lovebirds of having orchestrated everything. Charges to which the beautiful brunette of 29 years reacted on Snapchat, this Monday, September 27.





“When we were robbed on our wedding day (…), our room was empty. There was almost nothing left, so you can imagine the shock. You go from happiness, euphoria, joy and good humor to total drama. The body is not ready for that, it gave us a real shock. Even Thomas was weakened“, first entrusted Nabilla Benattia. She therefore accepted even less that certain Internet users allowed themselves to say that her husband and she had orchestrated everything in order to make even more the buzz with their documentary for Amazon Prime Video. “So we’re going to call burglars on our wedding day to tell them to steal all of our most luxurious and sentimental things to create a buzz. You really have to come back down. People live in a world where they think everything is wrong. There are so many people who have lied to create a buzz that they think everything is orchestrated but nothing to see. We went through a tragedy and now that someone has been caught, they apologize. I don’t care what you think, what happened to me is tragic. It’s something that I don’t wish on anyone“, continued the young woman. And to specify that in his life, nothing has never been orchestrated.

The case took a new turn on Monday, September 20. As revealed by the site 20 minutes, two suspects were arrested by the gendarmes of the Oise.