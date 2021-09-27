Nadège Lacroix (Secret Story) reveals all her cosmetic surgery operations, “I don’t regret anything”

After a long absence from the media, Nadège Lacroix is ​​making a comeback. The former candidate of Secret Story 6 actually joined the cast of The Battle of the Couples 3 this Monday, September 20. An opportunity for her to engage with journalists and discuss certain subjects that concern her personally. Also present on the set of They shone on TV what has become of them ?, this September 23, she talks without taboo about cosmetic surgery and the operations she has undergone. Objeko explains everything to you.

Nadège Lacroix: addicted to scalpel? The young woman does not regret nothing

A long disappearance

All fans of Secret Story certainly remember this beautiful Swiss woman who had melted the heart of Thomas Vergara at the time. Indeed, Nadège Lacroix’s participation in this reality TV was actually not gone unnoticed. If then she takes part in Reality tv angels or to The Villa of Broken Hearts, the pretty blonde will however be very discreet thereafter. With the exception of one participation in the series Under the sun, she is no longer appeared on screens for many years.

Since that time, Nadège Lacroix has led a more discreet life even if she continues to be very present on social networks. With more than 570,000 followers on Instagram, this notoriety allows him to earn a very good living. However, it is rare on television. Present in They shone on TV what has become of them?, broadcast this September 23 on TFX, the reality TV candidate therefore gives her news. An interview during which she looks back on her career, but in which she also talks about the many cosmetic surgery operations she has undergone over the years. A choice totally assumed as Objeko invites you to find out.

No regrets !

Over the years, Nadège Lacroix has thus undergone numerous surgeries. During this recent passage in front of the television cameras, she also claims to have no regrets. The former candidate of Secret Story will have had his nose redone and had recourse to numerous injections of hyaluronic acid in the lips. She also used the same technique to give her cheeks a new look. During this meeting with the media, the former companion of Thomas Vergara also admits having raised eyebrows. However, the list does not end there. Objeko tells you more.





On the side of her bust, Nadège Lacroix has also opted for breast augmentation twice. However, she says that she is not totally dependent on cosmetic surgery even though she is planning more in the future. Indeed, the young woman secretly dreams of becoming a mother. Today, life has not yet given her that chance, yet she hopes to soon give birth to a baby. Once her wish is granted, she plans to do liposuction in order to quickly regain her figure. Better yet, she has already planned this pregnancy down to the smallest detail since she admits to having remade “A little bit the lower abdomen” !

A comeback

In any case, if Nadège Lacroix has disappeared from the radar for a long time now, her return does not go unnoticed. If the young woman mentions cosmetic surgery, she also agrees to talk about all subjects. Invited by Jordan de Luxe this Thursday, September 23, she did not fail to say a lot about certain reality TV programs and more particularly on the production of Angels. Indeed, she does not seem to have very good memories of her participation in this program in 2016. According to her, this is a very unpleasant adventure which has given her a bad image. Always very frank by nature, Nadège Lacroix does not actually go there by four ways.

She admits to having felt betrayed by the production of Angels who broadcast many sequences in which she was extremely nervous: ”The only show that I regretted was Angels. It was a very bad atmosphere and it was heavy ”. Before adding: ”The inhabitants inside, it was difficult. And Ricardo and Nehuda were unlivable. They were yelling at each other and yelling at each other. Suddenly, I started to scream too, the audience remembered that I was screaming on the people, but I was shouting at people who were shouting at other “.

In short, a memory that she would like to erase from her memory. ”The Angels have given me a detestable image. They did something to me that was not very nice in my image. He could have shown so much else, but at the same time, it’s the game ”. A beautiful lucidity on the world of reality TV.



